Tom Hiddleston's Gothic Apple TV Series Is Perfect For Period Drama Fans

If you're looking for a new bingeable TV series, there's a forgotten Apple TV+ limited series that should be next on your list, especially if you're a fan of period drama. Released in 2022 and based on Sarah Perry's bestselling novel of the same name, "The Essex Serpent" is a six-episode gothic period drama mini-series that follows a young widow as she investigates reports of a mysterious serpent in a sleepy Essex village.

Starring Hollywood heavyweights Clare Danes ("Romeo + Juliet") and Tom Hiddleston ("Thor"), "The Essex Serpent" is a riveting and sometimes unsettling series that explores themes of science, faith, fear (and, of course, romance) in late-Victorian England.

This forgotten Tom Hiddleston mini-series is one of the best shows on Apple TV+ and should be your next watch. It boasts a Rotten Tomatoes score of 76% (certified "Fresh"), and a Metacritic score of 69, with Empire describing it as "gorgeously shot, cleverly crafted, and brimming with intrigue."