Robert De Niro Plays Frankenstein's Monster In A Forgotten Horror Movie Streaming On HBO Max

Jacob Elordi's turn as The Creature in Guillermo del Toro's masterful adaptation of "Frankenstein" gained so much praise that the young star of "Euphoria" and "Saltburn" is now up for an Academy Award nomination for such a monstrous turn. Starring opposite "Moon Knight" star Oscar Isaac, he's one of many who have dared to breathe life into Mary Shelley's literary masterpiece, with various actors daring to be screamed at for being "ALIVE." The most legendary take was by Boris Karloff in the 1931 adaptation of "Frankenstein," but perhaps the most forgotten version was in 1994, when one of arguably the greatest actors of our time was stitched into the Modern Prometheus and gave us quite a scare.

"Mary Shelley's Frankenstein" was directed by a well-versed lover of Shakespeare and the man eventually responsible for introducing Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to the MCU, Kenneth Branagh. Taking on the role of Victor von Frankenstein himself, Branagh was joined by an impressive cast, including the late Ian Holm as Victor's father, Helena Bonham Carter as Elizabeth Lavenza, and Robert De Niro stepping into the giant shoes of Frankenstein's monster. Earning $112 million against a budget of $45 million, the movie didn't quite break the box office and was met with torches and pitchforks from critics.