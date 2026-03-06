Christopher Nolan's 2000 Thriller Is One Of HBO Max's Best Movies Right Now

Christopher Nolan is well-known for some great flicks like "Inception," "Oppenheimer," "Dunkirk," and "Interstellar." Of course, he's also recognized for one of the best superhero series out there, The Dark Knight trilogy. But one of his earliest movies, made back in 2000, gave us a glimpse at the filmmaker's budding prowess. Starring Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Joe Pantoliano, Nolan's "Memento," is now streaming on HBO Max.

The plot follows Leonard Shelby, played by Pearce, a man without the ability to make new memories. He begins using photographs, Polaroids, notes, and other visual details to track what he knows. The film is non-linear, and bounces around to different experiences and times until the conclusion eventually unfolds, and you realize, along with Shelby, what's actually going on. It's really quite clever and also a fresh representation of Nolan's film style that would grow to become what it is today.

"Memento," is also one of the few movies on Rotten Tomatoes to hold over 90% scores simultaneously for critics and users alike. It currently has a 93% on the Tomatometer and a 94% on the Popcornmeter, which is impressive, to say the least. That would also make it one of the best movies streaming on HBO Max right now. As one of the reviewers points out, "this movie messed up my brain in the most perfect way it could."