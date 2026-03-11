Netflix Is Streaming A Must-Watch Movie Written By Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan is arguably one of the biggest names in streaming. He's not a famous actor (well, he tried to be), but a writer, director, and producer responsible for television shows that amass billions of minutes watched. He's mostly known for creating the Sheridan-verse, which consists of "Yellowstone" and its prequels, "1883" and "1923". The first prequel in particular, "1883", surged in viewership when it hit Netflix.

Before Taylor Sheridan was creating high-profile TV shows, he wrote the screenplay for one of the best films of 2015 — "Sicario." It's a tense, neo-western thriller about the harsh realities of the drug war along the U.S.-Mexico border, as seen through the eyes of an FBI agent named Kate Macer (Emily Blunt). The film also stars Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin. If you are a fan, or even mildly interested in Sheridan's work, it's worth checking out his debut as a screenwriter on Netflix.

Sheridan is especially loved on Paramount+, where his dramas, including the Sylvester Stallone-starring "Tulsa King," the Jeremy Renner-starring "Mayor of Kingstown", and "Special Ops: Lioness" with Zoe Saldana, have been major hits. Now, he's leaving Paramount and heading to NBCUniversal in a deal that could reach $1 billion, according to Deadline. So saying that Sheridan is on a roll would not be an understatement.