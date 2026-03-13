China's AI Is Detecting Pancreatic Cancer That Doctors Might Miss

Tens of thousands of Americans are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each year, and unfortunately it is a cancer that can be hard to detect in its early stages. Given that the pancreas is deep within the body, it can be difficult for doctors to easily tell if there is a tumor. The symptoms of pancreatic cancer also can be very minor so it's not obvious something is wrong. Symptoms such as weight loss, nausea, and not having a big appetite are frequent. Now, though, a new study in China is looking to improve pancreatic cancer detection through use of artificial intelligence, similar to the AI breakthrough that can detect endometrial cancer.

Researchers have developed a new system called pancreatic cancer detection with artificial intelligence (PANDA) that can identify pancreatic lesions using standard CT scans. In testing, the AI outperformed the average radiologist, identifying cancer with higher sensitivity and very strong accuracy. The researchers believe PANDA could eventually help doctors screen large populations for pancreatic cancer more quickly and efficiently.

The study was published in the Nature Medicine journal under the title "Large-scale pancreatic cancer detection via non-contrast CT and deep learning". It brought together a team of professionals from such organizations as the Shanghai Institution of Pancreatic Disease, Hupan Laboratory, Johns Hopkins University, and more to improve pancreatic cancer detection.