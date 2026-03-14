Matt Damon Starred In An Animated Sci-Fi Movie That Killed Its Studio

Matt Damon has had some success in the sci-fi genre, including one movie where 900 billion was spent to bring him back home. But in the early 2000s, he starred in an animated space adventure that didn't do well at the box office. While it's considered a cult classic today, its impact on the studio that made it still remains one of the biggest disasters in animation history.

That animated film is "Titan A.E.," and it's set in the distant future where Earth has been obliterated by hostile aliens after a war. Before its destruction, scientists managed to launch the Titan — a highly advanced ship capable of terraforming planets. It's out there in space as humanity's last hope, but no one knows where it is. Cale Tucker (Damon) discovers he has the map to the Titan after coming across a ragtag crew looking for the ship and reluctantly joins them on this quest to find it before the aliens destroy it too.

The movie was released on June 16, 2000, and it was notable for its hybrid 2D/CGI animation, mature themes, soundtrack, and ensemble cast (Drew Barrymore and Bill Pullman starred as well). However, it only managed to gross $36.7 million against a $75 million budget. Then, on June 26, 10 days after the movie's release, Fox Animation Studios closed its doors for good. The box office performance was just the final nail in the coffin of a series of unfortunate events.