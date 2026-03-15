Before Lobo, Jason Momoa Played Another Alien Badass On A Hit Sci-Fi Show

Hawaiian actor Jason Momoa became a household name after appearing on "Game of Thrones" as the ruthless Khal Drogo. While HBO's blockbuster series wasn't Momoa's TV debut, the hugely popular show opened the door to leading roles in Hollywood blockbusters, including "A Minecraft Movie," "Dune," and "Fast X."

While Momoa may have hung up his Trident — with the end of the DCEU, and his recurring role as Aqauman, confirmed in 2023 — he isn't slowing down anytime soon. In addition to playing Blanka in the upcoming "Street Fighter," he's also returning to the (rebooted) DC universe this year, this time as a villain.

Momoa stars as alien bounty hunter Lobo in James Gunn's upcoming "Supergirl" movie, hitting theaters in June 2026. But this isn't the first time the actor has played an alien badass. Long before Momoa squeezed himself into a skin-tight wetsuit, he had a major role on a hit sci-fi show that you may have forgotten about: "Stargate Atlantis".