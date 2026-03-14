You Can Play Original Xbox Games On Your Android Phone - Here's How

Android phones have a sizable list of must-play apps and games. However, most of these programs are mobile-first. If you want to play, say, an original Xbox game, you'd normally either need to break out your OG Xbox or pray the disc is backward compatible with a Series X. Or you can download an emulator.

Recently, a program by the name of X1 BOX hit the Google Play Store. The app is based on Xemu, an open-source emulation project that lets users play the majority of original Xbox titles on their PC. While the Xemu team is planning to release their own emulator app, X1 BOX beat them to the punch. Previously, X1 BOX was only downloadable through sites such as GitHub, but this release on the official Google Play Store opens up the program to a wider audience. And yes, this app is compatible with physical controllers like the Backbone Pro.

While modern phones are more powerful than the original Xbox, you still need a beefy smart device to run X1 BOX. According to the app's description, if your phone doesn't have at least 8 GB of RAM to go along with Vulkan support, games may run poorly or not run at all. Such is the nature of the beast, as emulators like X1 BOX simulate the original Xbox's software environment, but because they aren't running natively on the original hardware, performance gets lost in the translation.