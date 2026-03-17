5 Amazon Prime Video Miniseries You Can Binge In One Day
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Miniseries are one of the best ways to enjoy what Prime Video can offer in its catalogue, without committing to a long-drawn-out watch. The platform has built a strong reputation over the years for its polished production that feels as cinematic as many big-budget movies, especially to larger TV shows. However, its shorter titles can be just as good, especially for those who want to watch everything in a single day.
Those miniseries make a great alternative to bigger shows that you can find on Prime Video, such as "Fallout," which has rich world-building and an ambitious scope that makes it more of a longer-term watch. As entertaining as those larger shows can be, they're not always the best fit when you want something quick. So the best miniseries that you can find on Prime Video offer the same level of quality, but in a much more manageable format that is perfect for a one-day binge.
This is also a part of what makes the Prime Video service one of the best streaming services worth subscribing to, since the platform can deliver longer shows that reward a deeper investment, but it also offers miniseries that respect the time of the viewer. For anyone in the mood for a well-made, short story with high production value, these options on Prime Video are an easy choice to make.
Tales From the Loop
Based on Simon Stålenhag's retro-futuristic style, "Tales From the Loop" stands out as one of Prime Video's most unusual series and an excellent sci-fi miniseries you can binge in one day. With just one season and eight episodes, each lasting about 50 to 60 minutes, it works especially well for anyone looking for something that can still be finished quickly and doesn't need to wait years for a new season.
The show is set in a quiet town in Ohio that was founded as an experiment with physics, and it is about how the events that happen there affect the people living in the town. This makes "Tales From the Loop" unique when compared to other sci-fi shows because it does not focus on the action; rather, it focuses on the development of characters in each episode.
So, while the slower pace of "Tales From the Loop" may not appeal to many viewers, those willing to settle into its mood will be rewarded with a good TV show to watch. Few series that you might find on Prime Video are this easy to devour in a single day, thanks to its loose anthology format, meaning that each episode is focused on something different, but in the same setting as before.
Daisy Jones & the Six
Inspired by the rise-and-fall stories of many rock bands, especially Fleetwood Mac, "Daisy Jones & the Six" is a miniseries on Prime Video that hooks you almost immediately with its premise. The story is about a wildly popular 1970s group that faces many similar problems that we have heard other bands go through before, such as creative differences, tension, addiction, and the pressure of fame. The plotlines are shown as a retrospective documentary, so we watch the characters looking back on the group's most explosive years.
However, this documentary structure is what makes "Daisy Jones & the Six" such an easy show to binge-watch. Every interview we see with the characters teases something new, like a secret, betrayal, or turning point that makes it harder to stop watching when an episode ends. Also, Riley Keough does a good job in the role of Daisy Jones, and the show knows how to use her presence, along with other band members, who also deliver good chemistry.
"Daisy Jones & the Six" also benefits from the polished period detail, since the production managed to deliver good visuals inspired by the 70s and an even better soundtrack that is good enough to make the fictional band feel real. More than anything, this show on Prime Video understands the real appeal of a good story behind the music, and with 10 episodes, it can be slightly longer than some other miniseries, but it is still one of the best Prime Video releases you can find.
The English
"The English" is one of Prime Video's most striking miniseries, blending the sweep of a Western classic with, at the same time, a much more intimate story about grief. Here, we can watch Emily Blunt in the role of Lady Cornelia Locke, an English aristocrat who travels to America in order to track down the man she claims is responsible for her son's death. Along the way, she also joins forces with Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), an ex-cavalry soldier pursuing the land he was promised in exchange for his military service.
What makes the show even better and worth watching is the chemistry between Blunt and Spencer. Both actors have a strong screen presence, and it's fun to see their relationship throughout the series. So instead of having a romance with a lot of declarations among the characters, we see some quiet glances that show the connection between them throughout the episodes.
At the same time, the cinematography of "The English" is a spectacle on its own, and it's even better when paired with Hugo Blick's script, which keeps the narrative of the show focused. Six episodes is more than sufficient to keep the story interesting without getting boring, and "The English" doesn't shy away from showing how Native Americans were treated during the settlement of the West. This makes the series heavier than most Westerns, but still a great choice for anyone looking for something short to watch on Prime Video.
Dead Ringers
"Dead Ringers" is one of the boldest miniseries that you can find available on Prime Video catalogue, since it turns David Cronenberg's classic movie from 1988 into a six-episode show that swaps Jeremy Irons for Rachel Weisz in the lead roles. That way, the show follows Beverly and Elliot Mantle, both played by the same actress, as they chase their radical vision for women's healthcare, while ignoring every possible professional and ethical boundary.
Also, how Rachel Weisz manages to create completely different characters, to the point where you can tell which twin is which, despite both being played by the same actress, is one of the best reasons to binge-watch "Dead Ringers" alone. This Prime Video show also has a sharp script written by Alice Birch, who also worked on "Succession" and "Normal People," so it can balance dark humor with tension that makes each episode interesting to watch.
However, unlike the original movie from 1988 and most TV shows, this version of "Dead Ringers" is also willing to go further in many situations and doesn't shy away from the realities of pregnancy, birth, and the politics around women's healthcare. This gives this miniseries a thematic weight that makes it more than just a thriller about twins, and with only six episodes, it also never overstays its welcome. So it's perfect for anyone looking for something different on Prime Video.
The Underground Railroad
"The Underground Railroad" stands out as one of Prime Video's most remarkable original shows. Based on Colson Whitehead's novel and directed by Barry Jenkins, the filmmaker behind "Moonlight," the story follows Cora, a young enslaved woman who escapes a Georgia plantation and travels through the underground railroads. Along the way, she passes by alternate versions of American states, where each one has its own disturbing relationship with race and freedom.
Thuso Mbedu, the actress who plays the main character in the show, is one of the best parts of "The Underground Railroad," since she delivers a strong performance that makes the entire show even better. Thanks to her work, we can see all the fear, pain, and other challenges that Cora has to face in each new episode, and when paired with Jenkins' slow direction, the result is a show that feels impossible to ignore and very different from what traditionally can be found on Prime Video.
However, while "The Underground Railroad" is among the best options that Prime Video has on its own catalogue, it is a relatively short show, with only 10 episodes. It's also worth noting that the series is not the easiest one to binge-watch. That's because the show demands that the viewer sit with every moment rather than rush through it. Still, for anyone willing to take the time, this is one of the most rewarding Prime Video hidden gems that you can find on the platform.