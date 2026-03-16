This Overlooked Alien Movie Reveals A Different Side Of Horror Master John Carpenter

John Carpenter isn't exactly known for being gentle in his movies — quite the opposite. Whether we talk about his numerous horror classics, like the original "Halloween," whose villain was inspired by a sci-fi western, and "The Thing", which came out in the best year for sci-fi movies, there's an inherent rawness, hostility, and violence that dominate his films. That includes his dystopian flicks, such as "Escape From New York" and "Escape From L.A." Yet, there was a time during the filmmaker's peak when he tried his hand at something slightly different.

1984's "Starman," directed by Carpenter and written by Bruce A. Evans and Raynold Gideon, is a romantic drama dipped in science fiction. It follows an alien (Jeff Bridges) who's sent to Earth to establish contact after Voyager 2 shoots a disk into space with an audio message inviting alien civilizations to come and visit us in peace. But, as soon as the U.S. government discovers the UFO, they shoot it down, causing it to crash in Wisconsin, near the home of Jenny (Karen Allen), a grieving young woman who recently lost her husband, Scott. Employing future technology, the visitor clones and assumes the identity of Scott — through his DNA, old photographs, and video footage — and completely freaks the widow out.

After the initial shock, Jenny quickly gathers that the creature isn't human and might be dangerous — even though he hardly seems threatening. All he wants to do is get to Arizona in three days and return to wherever he came from. Jenny, fearing for her life, decides to help him, and the two begin a road trip that will change both of them in ways they couldn't have imagined.