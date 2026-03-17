The FBI Warns Americans To Avoid Scanning These QR Codes

QR codes are built into the modern internet experience. You point your phone at the square with a strange pattern, and it'll load a website on your phone, which will offer specific information. But you shouldn't just point your camera at all the QR codes around you without knowing where they'll lead you. The FBI issued a warning for Americans in late July 2025, alerting them to a new type of fraud that starts with a mysterious package that features only a QR code. The FBI is warning users not to scan it, as they may be the target of a fraud scheme designed to steal personal information, money, or both.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issued a similar warning in January 2025 about unexpected packages containing notes with QR codes inviting recipients to scan them for more information. A month later, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) issued its own warning about QR codes appearing in unsolicited packages. The FBI explains that the QR code scam is part of a category of fraud called "brushing scams." Some online vendors may send unsolicited products to recipients and then use that person's information to generate a review of the product.

The FBI's warning concerns a variation of brushing in which attackers place QR codes in packages to convince recipients to scan them to perform additional tasks. The QR code may direct the user to a website that prompts them to enter personal information or financial details. QR codes can also be used to install malicious software on phones to steal data from users in a scam the USPS calls quishing, or QR code phishing.