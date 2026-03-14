Apple Studio Display XDR Review: The Best Monitor You Don't Need

The Studio Display XDR is built to fit in with Apple's desktop computers, and next to a Mac Studio, it looks right at home. It also has the same overall design as Apple's previous-generation desktop monitors — but that's far from a bad thing.

The Studio Display XDR ships with a tilt and height-adjustable stand, and it's both easy to position and looks great. You can quickly and easily adjust the angle and height of the screen, and it remained stable throughout use. Alternatively, there's an option for a VESA mount adapter, so you can mount the Studio Display XDR to a wall or another stand if you want.

Design-wise, you're getting exactly what you'd expect from Apple. The monitor boasts a stunning aluminum body with black bezels around the screen. They're not as slim as the bezels on some monitors, but I haven't found that to be distracting or an issue of any kind. And the upper bezel has a webcam — which means you don't have to worry about buying one separately and putting it on the top of your screen.

Around the edges of the screen is a grille of ventilation holes for keeping the screen cool (which you want for that high brightness), while the back features the ports and connectivity. The monitor comes with a nice braided power cable pre-installed, along with a similarly strong braided Thunderbolt 5 cable.

The front of the monitor is available in two options — a standard glossy glass and a nano-texture glass. Our review unit has the nano-texture glass, and I love it. I really like how well it cuts down on reflections from things like windows and lights, and while my desk doesn't have a window behind it, I still found that it cut down on more subtle reflections that would otherwise be visible. If you do have windows or lights behind where you want to place your monitor, I think the nano-texture option is definitely worth the $300 upgrade.