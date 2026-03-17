The Special Edition Powerbeats Pro 2 Have 4 Design Changes You Might Never See Again

Beats' iconic Powerbeats Pro 2 is finally getting its first special edition. The brand is known for making partnerships with other brands, influencers, and artists by customizing its popular earbuds and headphones, but this time, the company is going a step further, letting Nike take over Beats' powerful earbuds. The result is a few design changes that you might never see the audio company letting anyone do that again. From the customized charging case to dual color earbuds, there's even Nike's special slogan hidden inside the product.

"This isn't just a new colorway; it's a collision of two brands that define performance, culture, and sports–the attributes of today's athlete," said Chris Thorne, CMO of Beats. "By placing the Swoosh on our hardware for the first time, we're honoring the shared DNA of Beats and Nike. It's a tribute to the grit, style, and sound that push people to their limits."

Apple and Nike are no strangers. Both companies have been working together for years, and the sportswear firm has been the only one, besides Hermes, to have a proper special Apple Watch, in addition to bands, and other collaborations. Besides that, we've seen Tim Cook wearing special Nike editions, and Beats is always partnering with the company. Still, this brings a new level of commitment between the brands, which features LeBron James and Tom Kim in this new campaign.