The Special Edition Powerbeats Pro 2 Have 4 Design Changes You Might Never See Again
Beats' iconic Powerbeats Pro 2 is finally getting its first special edition. The brand is known for making partnerships with other brands, influencers, and artists by customizing its popular earbuds and headphones, but this time, the company is going a step further, letting Nike take over Beats' powerful earbuds. The result is a few design changes that you might never see the audio company letting anyone do that again. From the customized charging case to dual color earbuds, there's even Nike's special slogan hidden inside the product.
"This isn't just a new colorway; it's a collision of two brands that define performance, culture, and sports–the attributes of today's athlete," said Chris Thorne, CMO of Beats. "By placing the Swoosh on our hardware for the first time, we're honoring the shared DNA of Beats and Nike. It's a tribute to the grit, style, and sound that push people to their limits."
Apple and Nike are no strangers. Both companies have been working together for years, and the sportswear firm has been the only one, besides Hermes, to have a proper special Apple Watch, in addition to bands, and other collaborations. Besides that, we've seen Tim Cook wearing special Nike editions, and Beats is always partnering with the company. Still, this brings a new level of commitment between the brands, which features LeBron James and Tom Kim in this new campaign.
This might be Powerbeats Pro 2's boldest design yet
First available in four colors, this limited edition comes in a new Volt palette. The first design change customers will notice is in the charging case, which has kind of a "Splatoon" vibe. The case has Volt splatter across it, and when customers open it, they will be greeted with Nike's "Just Do It" slogan. Nike's slogan is in an Apple product, yes. The third change is that on the right earbud, customers will see Nike's logo instead of Beats' traditional "b" logo (the Beats logo will still be on the left earbud). The earbuds will also have a dual-color design, with most of the earbud being volt and the bud itself in black.
To celebrate the launch, Beats ambassador LeBron James is featured in an advertisement playing a round of golf. Despite his terrible game, he's so focused on the music he's listening to that he doesn't care about the criticisms by professional golfer Tom Kim and actors Lionel Boyce and Travis "Taco" Bennett.
Powerbeats Pro 2 is still one of the best earbuds around
Powerbeats Pro 2 improves everything about the first generation of this product. From proper wireless charging to up to 45 hours of listening time. Beats also made the earhooks smaller and with a new material to make them more comfortable and stable (even though prolonged use still hurts the back of my ears a bit). Customers get Beats' signature sound with powerful bass and Apple's H2 chip, which enables several popular AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 features, like Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, head gestures, and more. What I like the most about Powerbeats Pro 2 is the physical buttons for volume, which are especially useful when you're on a long run and already sweating a lot.
Besides that, heart rate measurement has become my favorite feature on Apple's earbuds, and with a firmware update released last year, Powerbeats Pro 2 got support for it on the Fitness app, as it was previously only available within third-party apps. This update also brought Calorimeter, Pedometer, and Live Activities for the heart rate sensor on the Lock Screen.
Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition launches this Friday, March 20, for $249.99 in the U.S., the UK, China, Japan, Germany, Canada, Australia, Singapore, France, Spain, India, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Hong Kong. It will be available in select Apple Store locations in the U.S., the UK, China, and Singapore.