Here's How Much Your Nintendo 64 Is Worth In 2026

The Nintendo 64 is an iconic console that helped to define a generation. While it struggled against the PlayStation and sadly isn't getting the mini console treatment, Nintendo's console held countless now legendary titles, from genre defining games like "Mario 64" and "Ocarina of Time," to those that showed that console FPS games could work with "Goldeneye" and "Turok." Plus, with the N64 Nintendo couldn't ever brick your console if you didn't follow the rules.

Released in 1996, the N64 would go on to sell nearly 33 million units throughout its life-cycle. With so many consoles in the wild, it's fairly easy to still find a used one on local marketplace sites, at retro game stores, and on selling sites such as eBay.

The price for a used N64 varies greatly, but if you're simply looking for a console and controller the cost can be as little as $70 to $100. It depends on condition, how many controllers are included, if any cables are provided, or maybe even a game too. As the quality of condition improves so does the price, with some consoles selling for nearly $6,000. So, are you sitting on a potential goldmine?