Here's How Much Your Nintendo 64 Is Worth In 2026
The Nintendo 64 is an iconic console that helped to define a generation. While it struggled against the PlayStation and sadly isn't getting the mini console treatment, Nintendo's console held countless now legendary titles, from genre defining games like "Mario 64" and "Ocarina of Time," to those that showed that console FPS games could work with "Goldeneye" and "Turok." Plus, with the N64 Nintendo couldn't ever brick your console if you didn't follow the rules.
Released in 1996, the N64 would go on to sell nearly 33 million units throughout its life-cycle. With so many consoles in the wild, it's fairly easy to still find a used one on local marketplace sites, at retro game stores, and on selling sites such as eBay.
The price for a used N64 varies greatly, but if you're simply looking for a console and controller the cost can be as little as $70 to $100. It depends on condition, how many controllers are included, if any cables are provided, or maybe even a game too. As the quality of condition improves so does the price, with some consoles selling for nearly $6,000. So, are you sitting on a potential goldmine?
Used Nintendo 64 consoles come in several flavors
When pricing retro consoles there are generally four types of sales. Loose sales average around $90 and are limited to the console only, but may include some accessories. The console might come with a controller, cables, and possibly a memory card. These don't normally include a game but you might luck out and get a random sports title or more common game.
Complete in box (CIB) sales are just as the name implies. These consoles average around $200 and feature everything that came in the original box when you purchased a Nintendo 64. This includes the box itself, assorted paperwork, original controllers, and cables. As the N64 didn't always include a pack-in game with the console, these sales often don't include one.
Brand new consoles, often called new old stock, sell for around $1,400 depending on the model. Lastly, there are the graded consoles. These are new consoles that have been professionally graded by a third-party company such as VGA. This can dramatically raise the value, with a graded console having sold for $5,651. If you simply want to play N64 games on modern hardware, you may want to check out something like the Analogue 3D.