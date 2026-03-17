Dune: Part Three Trailer Teases The Epic Conclusion Of Timothée Chalamet's Sci-Fi Trilogy

We finally have a trailer for "Dune: Part Three," the epic conclusion to Denis Villeneuve's trilogy that has been years in the making. The third and final film in the epic sci-fi trilogy will adapt Frank Herbert's "Dune: Messiah," starring a huge cast including Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar and Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides. Also returning are Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho and Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica. Robert Pattinson takes on the role of Scytale, and Isaach de Bankolé as Farok.

If the film follows the book closely, "Messiah" picks up over a decade after the previous films, where Paul Atreides has been ruling as Emperor. It's actually the second book in the trilogy, taking place after "Dune" and before "Children of Dune." Of course, the movie trilogy has adapted the series differently, with the first two movies covering the first book, and the epic conclusion likely to show Chalamet's Atreides as Emperor — a role he took on at the end of "Part Two" after defeating Feyd-Rautha. The good news with "Part Three" on the way soon is that a nuclear war has yet to come first. Back when the trailer for "Dune: Part Two" dropped, it was the first time we got to see Atreides riding a sandworm.