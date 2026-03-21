Do 'B' Size Batteries Exist? Why This Type Was Forgotten

Part of the reason that B-size batteries disappeared is that they were mostly used in products like vacuum tubes for radio and early television sets. Once transistors replaced vacuum tubes, and transistor radios switched to 9-volt batteries, B batteries did not have a place in the market anymore. At the same time, personal electronics continued to get smaller. B batteries largely offered the same 1.5V as A-cell batteries, yet they were bigger. So, it makes sense to eliminate them since most smaller devices could be powered by AA or AAA cells from one of the most popular battery brands. Larger devices, meanwhile, or ones that needed more power, jumped to C, D, or others.

It's worth noting that the standard A battery largely disappeared as well. However, A batteries are still in use in regions like Europe, combined to create larger batteries to power products like portable lanterns. Further, while B batteries aren't in production for consumer use, you may still find them in niche industries, like industrial companies using them for backup power, or in precision instruments. So, B batteries were once here; they do technically still exist, but you'll never find a product that needs one, nor see them packaged in a store. AA and AAA batteries have you covered. Just make sure to properly recycle them when you're done. Even if they ever go out of circulation, they'll last for up to 100 years if left in a landfill.