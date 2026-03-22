Verizon May Cut Off Your 5G Home Internet If You Break This Rule

Verizon's 5G Home Internet was unveiled in 2018, and it provides a convenient way to enjoy the internet at home without having to run a coaxial or fiber cable into your house. That's because it works wirelessly and uses the same cellular towers that your phone uses to stay connected. The only thing you need to get started is the equipment that Verizon provides to customers who sign up for a plan.

Because Verizon's 5G Home Internet plans don't run a cable into your house and instead use the company's 5G Ultra Wideband network, it might seem convenient to take the router with you on trips to essentially bring your home internet on the road. However, while this is possible as long as you're in a zone where Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network is available, the company doesn't want you to do so.

In fact, Verizon has a policy that prohibits you from relocating the router without letting the company know ahead of time. Otherwise, the company has clearly highlighted that there will be consequences if you do so. To make matters worse, one of the consequences of using your 5G Home Internet router at a different address without notice is the company cutting you off from the service.