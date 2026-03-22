Verizon May Cut Off Your 5G Home Internet If You Break This Rule
Verizon's 5G Home Internet was unveiled in 2018, and it provides a convenient way to enjoy the internet at home without having to run a coaxial or fiber cable into your house. That's because it works wirelessly and uses the same cellular towers that your phone uses to stay connected. The only thing you need to get started is the equipment that Verizon provides to customers who sign up for a plan.
Because Verizon's 5G Home Internet plans don't run a cable into your house and instead use the company's 5G Ultra Wideband network, it might seem convenient to take the router with you on trips to essentially bring your home internet on the road. However, while this is possible as long as you're in a zone where Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network is available, the company doesn't want you to do so.
In fact, Verizon has a policy that prohibits you from relocating the router without letting the company know ahead of time. Otherwise, the company has clearly highlighted that there will be consequences if you do so. To make matters worse, one of the consequences of using your 5G Home Internet router at a different address without notice is the company cutting you off from the service.
Verizon 5G Home Internet prohibits changing locations without notice
If you use one of Verizon's 5G Home Internet plans and you didn't know about this, it's likely because the company has buried the information in one of its support pages. On an FAQ page for Verizon's 5G Home Internet plans (note that you'll have to switch to the Managing tab), the company lists the question of whether you can use the equipment or service at a different location without notifying Verizon. The answer says that you are strictly prohibited from doing so, adding that "Verizon Home Internet equipment and service is for use only at the qualified service address" that you provided while signing up.
Another support page for the company's 5G Home Internet plans corroborates the same information, further adding that you'll need the company's authorization and "address requalification" in order to use the service and equipment at a different location. Additionally, you're cautioned against doing so without letting the provider know, with the page specifying that "Unauthorized use or relocation may result in service interruption or termination."
It appears the company may actively monitor where you use the service and whether it matches your registered address, because Verizon says that if it detects any change in location, it might send you a message about it with instructions on what you should do next to resolve the issue. At the same time, the company might throttle your internet speeds until the issue is resolved. That said, this is critical information that you should know if you plan to hop onto Verizon's unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband plan in the future.