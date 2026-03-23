This Amazon Find Can Turn Your iPad Into A Handheld Game System

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With the introduction of the M series in some of its iPads, Apple's tablets have become much more powerful. Roughly half of the company's iPads now run its M series chips, making them capable devices for many tasks, including gaming. And thanks to Apple's Arcade subscription service launched in 2019, you can access hundreds of games with no ads and in-app purchases by paying a fixed monthly subscription. Additionally, with Apple opening the App Store for cloud gaming services and with the arrival of Xbox Cloud Gaming on the iPad, you have no shortage of games.

However, for a good experience when gaming, nothing can make or break it like the controls. On the iPad, gaming doesn't feel as good when you use the touchscreen to control the characters or elements in the game, just like on mobile phones. One of the issues with using a touchscreen to control a game is poor precision. However, you can easily address that and other issues by getting a controller like the Razer Kishi V3 Pro or Kishi V3 Pro XL, which can turn your iPad into a proper handheld gaming device.

The Kishi V3 Pro costs $149, while the larger sibling goes for $199. Fair enough, they seem a bit pricey, especially when you consider the many cheaper alternatives in online marketplaces like Amazon. However, the Kishi V3 Pro series controllers pack a variety of features that make them a solid option for anyone who wants to use the iPad as a portable machine for playing games.