All 3 Live-Action Daredevil Actors, Ranked From Worst To Best

Marvel's horned superhero, Daredevil, created by the legendary Stan Lee and Bill Everett, hasn't exactly been the most popular character on screen when it comes to live-action adaptations. That's partly due to the smallnumber of efforts that attempted to popularize Matt Murdock, the man behind the suit, and his alter ego. But mixed reception to the acting of those chosen to portray the iconic comic book hero also contributed to that lack of popularity.

The first attempt came in the late 1980s, on the coattails of creator Kenneth Johnson's popular TV show, "The Incredible Hulk," starring Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno as Dr. David Banner and the Hulk, running for five seasons between 1977 and 1982. Daredevil (played by Rex Smith) was introduced in the TV movie, "The Trial of the Incredible Hulk," which served as a continuation of the series.

Fans had to wait until 2003 for the first big-screen and big-budget adaptation featuring the red devil. That was when the relatively inexperienced newcomer director, Mark Steven Johnson, had his shot at making an impact with "Daredevil." Starring Ben Affleck during his hit-or-miss years, the film became a box office success, but critics and fans weren't pleased with its quality overall. The character was then shelved for over a decade, after which Daredevil received its first worthy adaptation in 2015 with Netflix's "Daredevil" series. Charlie Cox took over the titular role for three seasons, until 2018, before reprising it for Disney+'s currently running "Daredevil: Born Again" (which also brought back Jon Bernthal's Punisher). Today, we're here to rank all three actors who have played the Marvel hero so far.