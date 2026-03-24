Kansas Is Shooting This Lake With Water - Here's Why

As the name might imply, Kansas' Tuttle Creek Lake — which is actually a man-made reservoir whose construction was authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1938 — consists primarily of, well, lots of water. That hasn't stopped the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) from working on a project that involves essentially shooting water back into the lake from a specially equipped barge. Naturally, this might trigger some confusion.

A USACE report indicates that, in collaboration with the Kansas Water Office, the corps is studying whether a method called Water Injection Dredging (WID) can address a sedimentation problem that's caused the reservoir to essentially shrink over the years. If it works, it could represent an environmentally-friendly way to maximize the usefulness of a critical resource without depleting it.

Best of all, the WID method isn't very resource-intensive itself. It actually uses the reservoir's own water to potentially restore its overall water supply over time.