The World's First Smartphone Was Too Advanced For Its Time

The iPhone is poised to turn 20 next year, and it's easy to assume that the iconic device was the first smartphone to ever hit the market. After all, many people naturally view the arrival of the iPhone as the beginning of the smartphone era. Even those old enough to remember the debut of the Apple icon might have only foggy recollections of any smartphones that came before it. And with good reason, as many of those phones have long since faded into obscurity, with the Palm Pilot and BlackBerry being notable exceptions. But the story of the original smartphone goes back even further than those devices.

More than a decade before Apple introduced the iPhone, IBM released the IBM Simon, a hefty hunk of tech that many experts consider to be the first smartphone ever. The phone debuted in 1992 at COMDEX, a once-popular computer trade show whose run ended in 2003. COMDEX may be a relic of the past, but it was a huge deal in its day, often serving as a launching pad for world-changing products. For example, Microsoft showcased the first version of Windows at COMDEX in 1983.

The IBM Simon made an immediate splash among tech enthusiasts. After its debut in 1992, the device became available for purchase in 1994. As a quick aside, IBM chose the name because they wanted the public to think their phone was easy to use, just like playing the Simon Says game.