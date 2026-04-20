What Makes The Apple Pencil So Expensive?

Many tablets and even smartphones work with a stylus. It might be a proprietary one that comes in the box or something that you buy separately, and that's before you get into third-party options. You can find third-party styluses for really cheap, starting at as little as under $10 for a pack of 10. That probably makes you wonder why the Apple Pencil is so expensive by comparison. Isn't it just a stylus like the rest of them?

It is, but it's also far more advanced. While Apple products always tend to come at a premium, there are specific reasons why the Apple Pencil, which only works with compatible Apple iPads, costs so much more than a basic passive or capacitive stylus pen, and even more than other premium active ones. From the precision of the tip to the responsiveness on screen, quality of the build, and seamless pairing with your Apple device, the Apple Pencil, no matter if it's the first-gen or second-gen model, USB-C version, or the Pencil Pro, justifies its price.