Why Solar Panels Took Over Calculators (And Not Much Else)

Anyone who has taken a math class in school since the 1980s has probably used a solar calculator, even if they never realized it. The small, dark strip on the device's surface is a tiny solar panel that takes ambient light and converts it to electricity. Simpler calculators may rely only on light, while more advanced models can also have an internal power cell, allowing the solar panel to provide direct power and charge the battery.

For many, calculators were the first exposure to solar panels and the idea of clean, renewable energy in general. However, even decades since the first solar-powered calculators were released, this form of energy isn't close to being a primary power source. In 2023, just 3.9% of all electricity generated in the United States came from solar, being outmatched by other renewables like wind (10.2%) and hydropower (5.7%). It might seem strange that, of all things, calculators are so closely associated with solar power, but it makes sense when you understand some of the technology's limits.