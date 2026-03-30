4 Signs It's Time To Replace Your Computer Monitor

A computer monitor is like any other piece of hardware — it won't last forever. That's not to say you should wait until your monitor dies to upgrade to a new one. Even if your current monitor technically serves its purpose, you might find that a different model is worth the investment after researching your options. Just keep in mind that a monitor doesn't necessarily need to be expensive to deliver a quality user experience. There are many cheap computer monitors that punch above their price bracket and might turn into a great investment for you.

It's also important to keep in mind that various signs can indicate a computer monitor is on its last legs before it completely fails. Being on the lookout for these red flags can help you avoid being stuck with a monitor that dies out of the blue. Depending on how dire the situation is, you might have to rush to buy a replacement without having the time to explore your choices, and you may end up with a less reliable monitor again. That doesn't need to happen, though, if you pay attention to signs like worsened picture quality or screen dimming. If you notice any of the signs mentioned below, it might be time to start looking for a new unit.