4 Signs It's Time To Replace Your Computer Monitor
A computer monitor is like any other piece of hardware — it won't last forever. That's not to say you should wait until your monitor dies to upgrade to a new one. Even if your current monitor technically serves its purpose, you might find that a different model is worth the investment after researching your options. Just keep in mind that a monitor doesn't necessarily need to be expensive to deliver a quality user experience. There are many cheap computer monitors that punch above their price bracket and might turn into a great investment for you.
It's also important to keep in mind that various signs can indicate a computer monitor is on its last legs before it completely fails. Being on the lookout for these red flags can help you avoid being stuck with a monitor that dies out of the blue. Depending on how dire the situation is, you might have to rush to buy a replacement without having the time to explore your choices, and you may end up with a less reliable monitor again. That doesn't need to happen, though, if you pay attention to signs like worsened picture quality or screen dimming. If you notice any of the signs mentioned below, it might be time to start looking for a new unit.
Your current computer monitor has been around for some time
There's no one answer to the question "How long does a computer monitor last?" Various factors can influence a monitor's lifespan. Examples include (but aren't limited to) daily usage, the type of monitor a user has, whether a monitor was assembled with quality components, and more.
Generally, a monitor used for eight hours a day on average should last for 10 to 20 years. If your monitor is at least a decade old, consider looking into upgrades. Also, be aware that a monitor that's still technically working might not necessarily serve your needs as well as a replacement would.
For example, outside of a perfect lab environment, in a real-world setting where environmental factors aren't controlled to the same degree, an OLED monitor might only last three to five years before a user starts noticing issues. One example of such issues is "burn-in." Essentially, when static elements like icons and menus are displayed for long periods, visual "ghosts" of these elements can remain stuck on a monitor. This results in a frustrating user experience due to a lack of visual clarity.
In addition, an older monitor might not keep up with other tech innovations. Perhaps your current monitor lacks the capacity to display truly high-resolution video or graphics. This is another way in which a monitor can be outdated even if it's technically still functioning.
Your monitor is dimming and colors no longer look accurate
One of the most common factors affecting a computer monitor's expected lifespan is how high a user sets the brightness to. Generally, setting the brightness higher for extended periods of time will diminish a monitor's lifespan. As a monitor begins to wear down, it may also fail to achieve the same levels of brightness that it once delivered. Similarly, a failing monitor could start to demonstrate problems regarding color accuracy.
A dim monitor can negatively influence the overall user experience in many ways. Naturally, it will be more difficult to view and read content on a dim screen. Even if the content a monitor displays doesn't necessarily qualify as "unreadable," struggling to see what's on the screen could lead to discomfort and eye strain.
It's sometimes possible to address monitor dimness via repairs instead of full replacement. However, you'll still be stuck with an aging unit that might fail again soon due to another problem. You may be better off replacing the monitor completely if yours is starting to dim or colors are starting to look inaccurate.
You are stuck paying higher energy bills
There are many potential causes of high energy bills. If your energy usage is higher than expected, that doesn't mean your computer monitor is definitely to blame. This is something you should investigate thoroughly to confirm you understand the cause of the problem.
That said, if your setup uses an old computer monitor, it might be contributing to higher bills as newer models are generally more efficient. This highlights why spending money on a new computer monitor could theoretically help you save money in the long run. Again, a new monitor doesn't always cost as much as you might assume (depending on your needs), and it could yield long-term savings by reducing energy consumption. Opting for a monitor that doesn't use as much energy as your current unit could also be a way to practice greater sustainability, which may be an important factor in your decision-making when buying and replacing your tech.
A better monitor has become more affordable
As the technology improves and develops, what might have initially seemed like a steep investment could become reasonably affordable. Perhaps you bought your current monitor because you couldn't afford your dream monitor at the time. That may have changed in the intervening years.
Now may be the best time to start researching upgrades you thought you couldn't afford. Prices may have dropped since you last shopped for one. If so, a monitor that just barely serves your needs now may start to look obsolete once you consider how much more you can get for your money. Once again, the fact that a monitor isn't completely broken doesn't mean there's no reason not to explore replacement options. In fact, you can even make some money selling your old monitor that's still working and invest it in a new monitor.
Taking the time to look into new monitors now also ensures you're properly informed when you do make a purchase. Whether you wait for your current monitor to die, or you decide to upgrade sooner rather than later, you'll be glad you set aside time to learn about different types of monitors instead of rushing to pick one. Whether you're a gamer, graphic designer, or simply a casual consumer, having the right monitor can transform how you experience the digital world.