Denmark's Red Streetlights Look Strange, But There's A Smart Reason For Them

If you ever find yourself in Gladsaxe, Denmark, you might notice something unusual about some of the roads. This Danish municipality has installed red-spectrum LED bulbs in about 5,000 streetlights along Frederiksborgvej. While the lights lend a rather moody look to the area, the change isn't about aesthetics. It's intended to help the local ecosystem while keeping nighttime drivers safe. Though bright white light is good for visibility on the roads, its harshness can adversely impact surrounding wildlife. White lights aren't always bad for flora and fauna, though; one 2024 study published in Frontiers in Plant Science actually linked streetlights to more resilient tree leaves. However, white light has a particularly negative impact on bats, which are essential for maintaining healthy ecosystems in ways you may not realize.

To make sense of these red Danish streetlights, you first have to understand the crucial role that bats play in the environment. These often misunderstood creatures are vital to pest control by consuming insects like disease-spreading mosquitoes. Bats even play a part in agriculture, as they can pollinate plants by dispersing seeds while feeding on nectar or fruit. Unfortunately, they're currently threatened by human activity, and they're sometimes killed by those who don't understand their importance.

Frederiksborgvej is home to seven bat species, the most common one being the soprano pipistrelle, which is especially sensitive to white light. With that in mind, Gladsaxe's red streetlight project — and others like it — are smart, environmentally conscious initiatives that more neighborhoods could stand to adopt.