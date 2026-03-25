Everything You Need To Stream MLB In 2026

If you live near your favorite team's stadium, you'll be dealing with in-market games, which should be easy to find. Depending on the night of the week, you'll be able to watch the game on the teams' home network. For example, the Mets (my favorite team, sob) have SNY, while the Yankees have YES Network and the Gotham Sports app. If you don't live near your team, you'll need access to out-of-market games, which are available with an MLB.TV subscription. No matter where you live, you can't stream every game on just one service, as you'll have to contend with local and national broadcast blackouts.

If you don't live near your team, you can get an MLB.TV subscription that gives you access to out-of-market games, but blackouts will apply for local games. For example, if you live in Los Angeles and you're a Yankees fan, you'll be able to watch most Yankees games, except for when they're in town to play the Dodgers (your home team). But you'll be able to see home games on your local channels, because you're in-market. Cable subscribers can save money by adding the MLB Extra Innings package, which includes out-of-market games and access to MLB.TV for streaming.

Outside of local networks and MLB.TV, some MLB broadcasts and streams are available on Apple TV, Fox, ESPN, NBC/Peacock, and TBS throughout the year. Fubo will also have some broadcasts. For regular-season games, the broadcast schedule is as follows: TBS on Tuesdays; Apple TV on Friday nights; Fox on Saturday nights; Peacock on Sunday morning starting May 3; and NBC on Sunday nights. However, if there's a conflict with NBA or NFL games on NBC, the games will stream on Peacock. ESPN will air 30 games in the regular season as well.