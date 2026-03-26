Meta Is Not Shutting Down The VR Metaverse Yet - Here's What's Staying

Earlier this month, Meta shared an announcement that it would be moving away from supporting virtual reality with Horizon Worlds — its massively expensive metaverse project. Horizon Worlds, which originally launched in 2021, was meant to be the next big thing when it arrived. However, it was far from that, and Meta struggled to get anyone much interested in the metaverse and what it had to offer, despite even offering Horizon Worlds on third-party hardware at one point. While development on Horizon Worlds isn't ending completely, the news that Meta was shutting down the VR side of the app was unsurprising to many.

However, it seems that Meta isn't able to make up its mind on what it wants to do, as the company has now announced that it will no longer be shuttering the VR version of Horizon Worlds. But it also won't continue with the way things have been. So, what exactly is changing about Horizon Worlds and what will stay the same?

Well, ultimately, everything is staying the same. That is, Horizon Worlds will continue to be available on Meta Quest headsets, and you can still jump in and enjoy everything that the app has to offer if you want. However, some things will be different. Instead of focusing on the VR element of Horizon Worlds, Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth says that the company will instead focus on the mobile side of things, as that is where most of the user base has found its footing.