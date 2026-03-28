5 Most Exciting Star Wars Movies & TV Shows Currently In Development

The "Star Wars" franchise has had its ups and downs, with "Andor" certainly being one of the more recent high points. But it's still capable of drumming up plenty of excitement with new releases, and with a lot of different movies and shows still on the way, along with some executive shake-ups, the future is looking very interesting.

Rumors and announcements have become commonplace, with many "Star Wars" release dates perpetually on the horizon. But some titles have been cancelled or shelved, like Taika Waititi's project or those from Kevin Feige, Rian Johnson, and likely the new Ben Solo film. There's no use crying over spilled milk, however, because there is still a ton of content on the way — some of it sure to be good, and some maybe not. Thus is the ever-swinging pendulum of releases far, far away.

Looking ahead, some of the upcoming projects warrant excitement in name and context alone. "The Mandalorian and Grogu" drops soon, and it will be bringing "Star Wars" back to the big screen in a big way. Since that is so close (and technically out of development), we opted to exclude it from this list — but make no mistake, it's sure to shake things up. If you're looking forward to what else is on the event horizon, here are some of the other exciting "Star Wars" projects currently in development or coming soon.