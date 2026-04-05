'80s Kids Rejoice - Cassette Tapes Are Actually Making A Comeback In 2026
One of the more interesting things about technology is that as new advancements are made, people simultaneously become more interested in long-forgotten technologies from the past. This is particularly true when it comes to music. We saw this first play out in the 1990s and early 2000s when hipsters became somewhat obsessed with listening to music on vinyl. While some will be quick to tell you that music on vinyl simply sounds better, a big part of the vinyl renaissance is that owning vinyl records became something of a counterculture signal.
"You pay a corporation to stream music? I curate a collection I can hold in my hands." Suffice it to say, there's a lot of money to be had by cashing in on the nostalgia of older music fans and the constant yearning of younger music enthusiasts to establish their retro bona fides.
Now, a similar dynamic is playing out with cassette tapes as folks from both Gen Z and Gen X are increasingly turning to an audio technology that is not only clunky to use, but objectively sounds worse than both vinyl and CDs.
How fast are cassette tape sales increasing?
For well over a decade – from the 1980s and into the early 90s – cassette tapes were the most common way people enjoyed and listened to music. And as anyone who grew up during that era can attest, it was also common for people to record songs from the TV or radio directly onto cassette tapes. It was a versatile medium. And now, more than three decades later, interest in cassette tapes appears to be booming. The ongoing interest in cassette tapes didn't come out of nowhere. On the contrary, it's been happening for about the last 10 years and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.
The number of cassette tape sales tells an interesting story. According to Nielsen Music, cassette tape sales in 2015 came in at 74,000 and jumped to 129,000 in 2016. By 2023, the number of cassette tapes sold annually skyrocketed to a whopping 430,000 units. That's nearly a six-fold increase in less than 10 years. Put another way, cassette tape sales increased by an astounding 481% in just nine years.
And showing no signs of slowing down, cassette tape sales in 2025 are believed to be in the range of 600,000. What's more, the interest in cassette tapes has spawned a new category of digital devices that look like analog devices of old, with this USB cassette mixtape gadget being a prime example.
Why are cassette tape sales increasing?
The rise in cassette tape sales isn't exactly a mystery. Again, many music listeners today have an affinity for outdated technologies. It's the same reason why there's also a trend of Gen Z embracing antiquated items like flip phones. It's a novelty that's simultaneously weird and unique. Embracing retro cultural items has always been a way for kids to rebel in a subdued manner. If the entire world is going digital, some view embracing old analog technology as a point of pride. Whereas modern technology is precise and works efficiently, older technologies can be frustrating and require a more hands-on experience, which, in a way, is a big part of the appeal.
Playing a specific song on a cassette requires fast forwarding or rewinding to a specific part of the tape, an inexact science to be sure. Also, cassettes are often made out of flimsy plastic, and the tape itself can sometimes become tangled. Almost ironically, all of the reasons why people preferred CDs over cassette tapes have now become selling points for cassette tapes.
Alongside the yearning for retro technologies, the boom in cassette tape sales has been bolstered by the fact that many top Pop stars today are embracing cassette tapes by releasing brand new albums in the decades-old format. As a prime example, Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" and Charli XCX's "Brat" were both made available for purchase on cassette when released. Another example: Olivia Rodrigo has cassette tape versions of her albums available on her website.
It also helps that cassette tapes are relatively cheap compared to vinyl. Whereas a new vinyl record might set you back upwards of $30, you can pick up a cassette tape of a brand new album for anywhere between $10 and $13.