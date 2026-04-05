'80s Kids Rejoice - Cassette Tapes Are Actually Making A Comeback In 2026

One of the more interesting things about technology is that as new advancements are made, people simultaneously become more interested in long-forgotten technologies from the past. This is particularly true when it comes to music. We saw this first play out in the 1990s and early 2000s when hipsters became somewhat obsessed with listening to music on vinyl. While some will be quick to tell you that music on vinyl simply sounds better, a big part of the vinyl renaissance is that owning vinyl records became something of a counterculture signal.

"You pay a corporation to stream music? I curate a collection I can hold in my hands." Suffice it to say, there's a lot of money to be had by cashing in on the nostalgia of older music fans and the constant yearning of younger music enthusiasts to establish their retro bona fides.

Now, a similar dynamic is playing out with cassette tapes as folks from both Gen Z and Gen X are increasingly turning to an audio technology that is not only clunky to use, but objectively sounds worse than both vinyl and CDs.