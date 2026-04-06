This New Way To Produce Battery-Grade Lithium Kills Two Birds With One Stone

The pursuit to find new ways to create batteries more efficiently may have uncovered a way to deal with forever chemicals, which are considered some of the most persistent environmental pollutants on the planet. These dangerous chemicals have become so prevalent that they have even been found to be in 99% of bottled water. For the most part, scientists have been looking for ways to destroy these chemicals, as they don't appear to naturally breakdown over time, which is why they are called "forever chemicals." However, one research team seems to have come up with a different idea, and instead found a way to use forever chemicals to extract lithium, giving us yet another way to gather one of the important components needed to create lithium-ion batteries.

Forever chemicals are more scientifically known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. They are essentially a group of manmade chemicals that have been used in various consumer products since the 1950s thanks to their extreme resistance to heat, water, and grease. While some of the most common types have been phased out over the years, they still remain resilient and within the environment, and have even been linked to cancer. Which is why we've seen so much work from scientists to try to find ways to remove them — like bacteria that eats forever chemicals.

Based on this new research, though, which uses the forever chemicals to draw lithium out of high-salinity brine pools, there could be a way to not only clean up the forever chemicals in the environment, but also a way to help us gather more lithium, too.