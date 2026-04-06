5 Major Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Microsoft

Microsoft was founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen to develop software for an early personal computer known as the Altair 8800. Decades later, Microsoft has grown to become one of the biggest technology companies in the world. Additionally, it ranks among the top companies in general based on market capitalization, with the company primarily known for its Windows operating system, first released in 1985, and its Office suite of applications used for work by professionals. However, the company does more than just software, and it has diversified its business by spreading its reach into more sectors.

The company's main expansion strategy into more areas in the tech industry has primarily been through acquisitions of different brands. For example, Microsoft acquired Nokia in 2013 for $7.2 billion and, to date, it has made over 200 acquisitions dating as far back as 1994. Through acquisitions, Microsoft has been able to expand its reach as a tech giant, making not just software products but also hardware, and offering different services, such as cloud computing. Due to this acquisition strategy, Microsoft now owns a variety of major brands that you might not even realize fall under its portfolio.