Before USB-C, Phones Used These 5 Weird Charging Ports

With a push from the European Union and wider adoption among Android smartphone makers, USB-C is now the standard charging port you'll find on any modern smartphone. It's a good thing because the USB-C connector is pretty capable, and smartphone makers can add everything from fast wired charging, video output support via DisplayPort Alt mode, and even fast data transfer capabilities into a single port, which is also reversible and has found itself a solid footing on a plethora of gadgets, including non-smartphone devices.

However, the road to USB-C charging ports in smartphones wasn't easy. From Apple's Lightning port to the Micro-USB port in many early Android phones, there have been quite a few connectors that have been used to charge phones over the years.

A number of these charging ports, which are relatively rare these days or have completely disappeared, can seem weird and quirky because of their shapes and sizes. Let's have a look at some of these weird charging ports that were seen in phones before USB-C.