Is The iPhone 15 Worth Buying In 2026?
Apple continues its trend of releasing a new iPhone annually, and right now, we're onto the iPhone 17 series. These devices boast tons of upgrades over previous-generation models, including Apple Intelligence, camera improvements, a faster chip, better battery life with speedier charging, a more durable design, and several other advancements. But a new iPhone is an expensive proposition no matter how you slice it, which might make you wonder if it's worth stepping down to an older model like the iPhone 15 to save a few bucks.
It's a bit of a loaded question because it really depends on your priorities and how you will use the phone. The iPhone 15 is still a pretty current device, introduced in late 2023. Since Apple typically supports its devices with updates ranging from 5 to 7 years, it remains a viable phone. While the base model does not have Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 15 Pro does.
If you don't need the latest and greatest specs, the price for a brand-new iPhone 15, which has dropped to as low as $629 at stores like Best Buy, is much cheaper than a newer model. On the other hand, carriers often offer deals for upgrading, so you might be better off opting for a newer model. But there is an argument that at its current retail price, the iPhone 15 still has value. You may, however, want to consider the iPhone 16 instead, or even the value model iPhone 16e if you can still find it.
iPhone 15 versus iPhone 17
When comparing the base-level iPhone 15 with the base iPhone 17, the older model has a smaller screen without ProMotion technology that affords a smoother experience through an adaptive refresh rate. It doesn't have an always-on display. Peak brightness is also not as high, which you might notice if you use the phone outdoors a lot. There's no side action button nor camera control to quickly access photo and video tools. It uses less durable glass and has a slower A16 versus the iPhone 17's A19 chip. Rated battery life is not as long and charging is slower.
The cameras are also lower resolution and you don't get the Center Stage front camera that automatically zooms out to capture more people or scenery in a photo. Dual Capture is also missing, a neat feature that allows you to record video with the main camera while capturing yourself in a small window from the front camera at the same time. Most notably, however, is that unless you opt for the iPhone 15 Pro model (if you can find it), you don't get access to Apple Intelligence features, whereas these are included even in the base-level iPhone 17. On the plus side, however, the iPhone 15 series was the first to get USB-C instead of Lightning for charging, and it also has MagSafe for wireless charging and accessories using strong magnets on the back. So you're not making concessions in that department.
The iPhone 15 is still worth it if you're pinching pennies
If you're on a tight budget and don't care about the latest features, especially if it's a first phone for a teen or tween, for a grandparent to use in emergencies, or for someone who only needs light usage, you might find that the iPhone 15 provides tremendous value. As noted, you can now find the iPhone 15 for $629, which is slightly cheaper than the iPhone 17. But some carriers even offer it for free when you add a new line. However, the iPhone 16 is also available for under $700 and is more easily found on the market new versus refurbished, even still being offered by Apple directly. That's a better model to choose if you can find it for a similar price.
So, if you don't need the latest, you might want to go with the iPhone 16 instead of the iPhone 15. You could even consider the value option iPhone 16e, which has similar specs to the iPhone 15 with a faster chip, Apple Intelligence, and a lower starting price. Though you miss out on a better display, cameras, and Dynamic Island. It comes down to your priorities. But if you find a killer deal for the iPhone 15 and you can live without all the upgrades, including Apple Intelligence, it still has a lot of life left.