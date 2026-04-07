Is The iPhone 15 Worth Buying In 2026?

Apple continues its trend of releasing a new iPhone annually, and right now, we're onto the iPhone 17 series. These devices boast tons of upgrades over previous-generation models, including Apple Intelligence, camera improvements, a faster chip, better battery life with speedier charging, a more durable design, and several other advancements. But a new iPhone is an expensive proposition no matter how you slice it, which might make you wonder if it's worth stepping down to an older model like the iPhone 15 to save a few bucks.

It's a bit of a loaded question because it really depends on your priorities and how you will use the phone. The iPhone 15 is still a pretty current device, introduced in late 2023. Since Apple typically supports its devices with updates ranging from 5 to 7 years, it remains a viable phone. While the base model does not have Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 15 Pro does.

If you don't need the latest and greatest specs, the price for a brand-new iPhone 15, which has dropped to as low as $629 at stores like Best Buy, is much cheaper than a newer model. On the other hand, carriers often offer deals for upgrading, so you might be better off opting for a newer model. But there is an argument that at its current retail price, the iPhone 15 still has value. You may, however, want to consider the iPhone 16 instead, or even the value model iPhone 16e if you can still find it.