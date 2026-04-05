The Most Accurate Pilot Movie Ever, According To A Former Fighter Pilot

Since Tom Cruise never gave up on making a sequel to Tony Scott's iconic "Top Gun," there was a high chance that "Top Gun: Maverick" — which has been 36 years in the making — was always going to be a hit due to the massive anticipation that preceded it. I'd risk saying that even if it weren't as authentic as it turned out to be, millions of people would've loved it, anyway — just like they do the "Mission Impossible" movies. This film's authenticity also impressed professionals like former astronaut and retired fighter pilot, Chris Hadfield, who served as an Air Command fighter pilot for 25 years in the Canadian Arm Forces. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Hadfield said: "I do not know of a better pilot flying movie that has ever been made."

Hadfield also praised Cruise's dedication and attention to detail, saying that "he's real a pilot" who actually flew his own plane (P51 Mustang) in the movie and injected small yet impressive bits like "I have information Alpha," which might not say much to the average viewer but does so to actual pilots. As Hadfield explained, "What that means is he's listened to the recording that tells what the weather is and what runway is active, so the tower doesn't have to repeat it to him. It's real."

The Canadian revealed that he worked on the engines that were used in one of the scenes as a test pilot. "I had the very scramjet mounted on the wingtip of my F-18, and we managed to get it to light burning hydrogen and ambient oxygen." He also pointed out that Maverick couldn't have been the fastest man alive since Hadfield had gone Mach 25 as an astronaut. Nevertheless, it's clear that he adored this actioner to the moon and back.