Volcano Eruption Predictions Will Never Be The Same After New Signal Discovery

Predicting volcanic eruptions before they occur is valuable for obvious reasons. The earlier scientists detect signs of an imminent eruption, the more time people will have to evacuate potentially affected areas. Unfortunately, as volcanologist Einat Lev explains, key limitations and restrictions make early volcanic eruption prediction difficult. Participating in Columbia University's Columbia Climate School "You Asked" series, Lev states that the technology necessary to predict eruptions is available. However, it's not easy to install all the sensors and equipment necessary to facilitate early prediction at major volcanoes across the globe. Luckily, scientists appear to have discovered a new signal indicating subterranean "fracture openings" that could precede an eruption.

Per a study recently published in the journal Nature Communications, a team of engineers and researchers with members from the Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris (IPGP) and the GFZ Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences has developed a method for detecting eruptions that could change how scientists, authorities, and citizens monitor these disasters before they happen. The researchers behind the project refer to the technique as the "Jerk." They explain that they arrived at this name because the observed signals aren't based on changes in ground elevation, rather they are "directly related to the dynamics of the source that generates more horizontal displacement." In other words, they're measuring the sideways jerking of the ground.