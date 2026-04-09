George R.R. Martin's Sci-Fi Superhero Universe Should Have Been A TV Show By Now

George R.R. Martin is best known as the author of the award-winning fantasy novel series, "A Song of Fire and Ice," which was adapted into the hit HBO TV series "Game of Thrones" and its prequel, "House of the Dragon." More recently, Martin's novella series, "Tales of Dunk and Egg," set in the same universe, was adapted into the thrilling "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," but there's even more "Game of Thrones" goodness to come — with several spin-offs confirmed to be in development. Though when (or if) George R.R. Martin will finish the long-awaited next installment in his popular book series, "The Winds of Winter," is still anyone's guess.

While Martin may be most renowned for his epic fantasy writing, the lauded author is also a big fan of comic books and superheroes; so much so that, back in the '80s, he established a sci-fi superhero shared-world series that continues to thrive almost 40 years later: "Wild Cards." To date, more than 33 "Wild Cards" books have been released — written by a collection of more than 40 authors — and the series has also been adapted for numerous comic books, graphic novels, and tabletop RPGs. It's a rich world with tons of source material, but the struggle to adapt it has been real.