3 Major Brands You Might Not Realize Are Owned By Comcast
Comcast is a massive media, technology, and telecommunications conglomerate that runs several brands and companies reaching millions of people worldwide. You may not own a Comcast-branded product in 2026, but there is a very good chance you've used a service or viewed a piece of content produced by one of its subsidiaries. Its house of brands strategy enables it to effectively work as a "silent" parent company, while you'll mostly hear the Comcast name being talked about in business media.
This is unlike many other conglomerates, such as Amazon and Disney, which operate subsidiaries where the parent company is a visible part of the branding. As a result, you may be surprised by some of the companies that exist under the wider Comcast umbrella. That popular TV show you watched recently? It may have been offered on a streaming platform that, unbeknownst to you, is part of the Comcast portfolio.
Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures is a popular, recognizable brand in the entertainment industry. It's known for producing "Jaws," the "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" franchises, the "Fast and the Furious" saga, and "Oppenheimer." It came to be under Comcast's control in 2011 as a part of the conglomerate's controlling stake in NBCUniversal. In 2013, Comcast acquired GE's 49% stake in Universal, giving it complete ownership. However, at first glance, it's hard to recognize that it is indeed one of Comcast's brands.
Universal has been around for over a century and continues to produce and distribute movies around the world. Besides the previously mentioned titles, it's also known for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the Back to the Future trilogy, and Schindler's List. Although not directly a part of Universal Pictures, the animation studios Illumination and DreamWorks Animation are closely associated with the brand and run under the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group as a part of NBCUniversal and Comcast.
Peacock
Peacock, which is one of the top 10 streaming services in the U.S., is also a Comcast subsidiary via NBCUniversal. It was introduced in 2020 and offers on-demand access to movies and TV shows, including Peacock originals. It also streams live sports, such as NBA games, Premier League, WWE, Golf, and more on it. As of January 2026, it had 44 million subscribers but continues to be a loss-making venture of Comcast, with it losing anywhere from $100 million to more than $800 million every quarter over the last two years.
Although not on the same level as the likes of Netflix, Peacock has a decent content library. Some of the most popular content you'll find on Peacock includes TV comedies like "The Office," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Modern Family," and "Parks and Recreation," dramas like "Yellowstone" and "Law & Order SVU," and originals like "Poker Face," "The Paper," "All Her Fault," "Day of the Jackal," and "Ponies." It also carries virtually all Universal theatrical releases after 45 days in theaters (except for certain blockbusters). Although the service is only available as Peacock in the U.S. right now, its content is released via Sky in Europe and other streaming services in markets like Canada, Australia, and India.
Sky
You can think of Sky as Xfinity for Europe. It operates in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy, and provides cell phone services, broadband, TV packages, and even content. Sky was an acquisition for Comcast, purchased in 2018. It serves millions of customers across Europe and is the continent's largest media company. However, it has been making losses because of declining subscribers.
Among its offerings, its TV services are offered via internet-connected hardware, rather than traditional set-top boxes, and one can choose from its self-branded TV with everything built-in and the Sky Stream, which is essentially a streaming media player. While the broadband and mobile plans are fairly standard, it's the content that really separates Sky from Xfinity. Sky runs its own channels, such as Sky Atlantic, Sky One, and Sky Docs, and even produces original content. More importantly, Sky Sports is known for its sports broadcasting rights in Europe and carries everything from Formula 1 to the Premier League.