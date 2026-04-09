Why The Classic Post-Apocalyptic Anime Akira Is Banned In Russia

It's not unheard of for mega-popular anime movies and TV shows to get restricted or completely banned in certain countries. Just think of "Dragon Ball" and its many iterations, like the awesome fighting game "Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero," that faced serious censorship due to its extremely violent scenes, sexually elaborate themes, and explicit nudity. Or "Death Note" (both the original manga and the TV series that adapted it), which has been heavily censored and even banned in countries like China and Russia. So it's no surprise that Katsuhiro Otomo's brutal 1988 cyberpunk epic, "Akira," received the same treatment in Russia in 2021.

According to Vice, a Russian court in St. Petersburg had banned Otomo's classic (alongside the popular anime series, "Attack on Titan") due to a ruling that argued the film's content can "harm the health and mental development of children." As reported by the Russian-owned news agency RIA Novosti, translated by Vice, a number of experts testified that the films can cause "'violent' behavior in children" and potentially lead to self-harm.

The St. Petersburg Oktyabrsky District Court said in a statement that graphic content, such as that seen in "Akira" and other similar media, "undoubtedly harms young children's spiritual and moral education and development and contradicts the humanistic nature of upbringing inherent in Russia." Unsurprisingly, the country also banned other Japanese anime such as "Inuyashiki" and "Tokyo Ghoul" earlier that year.