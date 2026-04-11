All animals seek shelter in one form or another, and since humans build the biggest and most durable structures, creatures such as rats tend to amass in human infrastructure. And since they don't have any concept of personal or public property, rats also tend to chew on anything and everything, be it drugs or fiber optic cables. In early 2026, G.Network — an internet service provider in London, England — filed for the U.K. equivalent of bankruptcy because a bunch of rats chewed through its internet cables.

Originally (as reported by The Telegraph), the rival internet provider Community Fibre was in talks to acquire G.Network, but the company withdrew its bid due to the sheer amount of damage the rats caused. This was only the latest internet-based catastrophe caused by a mischief of rats (yes, that's what a group of rats is called). In 2023, the entire Tring area (a borough in Hertfordshire, England) lost all of its internet because nesting rats had chewed through several cables.

According to engineers working at Openreach (via BBC) — the communications company servicing the area — this was no easy feat because the outer casing was so tough you'd normally need a drill to pierce it. And last month, the internet in the city of Doncaster, England, went down because, you guessed it, rodents damaged the cables. Makes you wonder, since scientists can teach rats how to drive miniature cars, could they train rats to chew through internet cables of foreign adversaries to disable their communications?