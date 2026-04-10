HBO Max's Most Underrated Sci-Fi Series Deserved Better Than One Season And No Ending

Joseph Bennett and Charles Huettner's 2023 adult animation series, "Scavengers Reign," was like nothing you've seen before. Though experimental and lauded adult animation (some of which you can only watch on Netflix) like "Primal" or "The Midnight Gospel" have been breaking new ground and rapidly evolving in the past decade, "Scavengers Reign" undeniably reached a new high. Combining science fiction with a complex ecosystem and alien fauna, the show's universe was so dense with innovative and wild ideas that it sort of ended up being too challenging to attract (and keep) the average viewer.

So much so that HBO Max couldn't take the risk of continuing it since its low viewership didn't justify the production costs. Thus, the show was unceremoniously cancelled after its 12-episode first season, joining other shows with only one season on Max, and despite Netflix picking it up to stream and for a potential follow-up, the numbers once again weren't there to uphold and validate a renewal. Make no mistake, though, "Scavengers Reign" is an unlikely, if underseen, masterpiece that might've come too early to capture the zeitgeist.

Based on the two creators' 2016 short film, "Scavengers," the series follows a small group as their cargo ship, Demeter 227, crash-lands on the foreign and undiscovered planet of Vesta. The survivors are scattered in three different groups, and viewers follow their various storylines as they try to navigate and survive in this new environment that holds as much natural beauty and wonder as it does unexpected, and at times incomprehensible, dangers. The intricate, constantly blossoming flora alongside the unidentifiable animals that populate and rule this land are as much the protagonists as the humans audiences are given to relate to and root for.