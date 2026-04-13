Why The M4 Mac Mini's Power Button Is On The Bottom

If you're in the market for a new Mac mini, or you just bought the M4 model, know that we were impressed in our Mac mini review by the impressive speeds and relatively affordable price. But you should also know that Apple located the M4 Mac mini's power button on the bottom of the little computer, a change from the previous model. According to an Apple executive, it's mostly because people simply don't turn their Macs off that often.

Greg Joswiak, an Apple VP, noted that he couldn't recall the last time his was shut down and that the new power button location was also related to the small size of the latest Mac mini, which is just 5 x 5 inches. This shows that not only was the design change intentional, but also that users don't need to keep turning off their machines. Instead, the Mac mini can be left in sleep mode, which keeps it ready to go more quickly.