The Common Mistake That Could Be Costing You Nearly 30% More On YouTube Premium

If you are paying $18.99 for YouTube Premium, you may be among many subscribers who are unnecessarily spending extra for ad-free videos. That's because purchases made through Apple's App Store are subject to a 30% commission fee, which many apps pass on in the final cost. YouTube Premium subscribers who signed up on an iPhone or iPad are paying roughly $5 more per month, with the direct rate from YouTube currently at $13.99.

If you didn't read anything about this additional charge while signing up, that's intentional. Apple is very strict about what apps can and can't say during the sign-up process, and one of the biggest no-nos is directing customers to cheaper alternatives. This has dragged Apple into several court battles, including with European Union regulators and Epic Games.

Fortunately, the workaround is simple: cancel the subscription through Apple's App Store, then go directly to the YouTube website and sign up there. Going through the web avoids the charge altogether, even on an iPhone or iPad. Your subscription will continue until the end of the billing period, meaning you can switch without losing access.