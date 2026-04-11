How Apple's iPhone Is Responsible For Futurama's Most Memed Moment

"Futurama" has one of the most interesting histories of any TV show, being canceled and rebooted twice now. After a decade off the air, "Futurama" returned in 2023 and can be found on Hulu. It's no wonder "Futurama" keeps coming back, as the animated sci-fi sitcom is responsible for lots of hilarious and relatable memes.

Among the most iconic is "Shut up and take my money," which comes from Season 6, Episode 3 (sometimes listed as Season 7 due to a discrepancy between the show's broadcast and production seasons) titled "Attack of the Killer App." In the episode, Fry is trying to buy a new eyePhone when the store clerk tries to explain the downsides of the device. Before he can finish, Fry interrupts him by holding out a wad of $100 bills and saying, "Shut up and take my money!" Not much different from Apple users being warned about iPhone apps slowing down their phones and not blinking an eye.

Since the episode aired in 2010, "Shut up and take my money!" has been used to react to pretty much any highly-anticipated product announcement like the Nintendo Switch 2 and, of course, new iPhone models. It's also used to criticize those who blindly purchase or preorder the latest gadgets even if they might have serious flaws, which fits with the context of the episode, whether intentional or not. It's a moment even those who have never watched an episode of "Futurama" are probably familiar with, and Apple inspired more of it than you realize.