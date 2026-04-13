The Random Camera Shop Discovery That Inspired Star Wars' Lightsaber Design

In an interview for Titan's book "Star Wars Insider: Icons of the Galaxy," Roger Christian spoke about finding the materials for the first lightsaber in Brunnings, a photography shop in Holborn, London — roughly an hour-long car journey from Elstree Studios, where "Star Wars" was filmed. Christian asked the shop's manager, David French, if he had any old or damaged equipment he could buy for a movie he was working on.

"He pointed me to boxes of equipment that had obviously lain untouched for years," Christian recalled. "I started rummaging through them and found old lenses and rangefinders, pulling out anything I thought might be useful. I then discovered one old box under the others, covered in dust, that had obviously not been opened in years."

In the box, he found just what he needed: seven or eight antique Graflex 3 Cell camera flashes – silver, tube-like objects with red buttons set into the handles. "They actually looked like Ralph McQuarrie's paintings of the lightsaber," Christian continued, comparing the moment to "finding the Holy Grail." Christian was taken aback, recalling that "Even the red firing button seemed perfectly designed for a lightsaber handle. I held one in my hand; it was the right weight and size. I had found the treasure that was eluding me, and I knew exactly what to do with it as I headed straight back to Elstree Studios."