Google Chrome Finally Has Vertical Tabs - Here's How To Use Them

Everyone who routinely juggles dozens of open tabs on their computers will be happy to hear that Google is rolling out vertical tabs for the world's most popular internet browser. The feature has been available in Microsoft's Edge browser for years, making tab management and multitasking a lot easier — plus it's a useful feature for encouraging users to ditch Chrome. The vertical tabs feature goes hand in hand with tab grouping, combining tabs related to a similar topic or task into a single group that can be minimized when those tabs aren't necessary.

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To enable vertical tabs in Google Chrome, you only need to right-click on the Chrome window or tab region and look for the "Show Tabs Vertically" option. If the feature is not available in your region, you'll have to wait for the Chrome 147 update to be released for your device, as the feature is rolling out gradually to macOS, Windows, and Linux. A button at the top of the new Chrome interface will also let you minimize the vertical tab panel that will populate the left side of the browser window when you need more screen area for the website you may be visiting.

The new update also brings a new full-screen Reading Mode experience to Chrome, letting users remove visual elements from a web page, like images and videos, and turn it into a text-only experience that can make it easier to consume content that may require more attention. Reading Mode was already a feature available in Google Chrome, but it worked in the side panel.