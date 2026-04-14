8,000 Portable Battery Packs Sold On Amazon Recalled Due To Fire Hazard
The best portable chargers let you keep your phone running long after its battery would normally run out. However, not all power bank stories end happily, and if you purchased a power bank from Amazon between January and September 2024, you'll want to make sure it wasn't just included in a major recall. The affected power bank, the VEEKTOMX VT103 Smart Portable Charger Mini Power Bank, has been recalled after three reports of fires, according to the recall information. These fires do not appear to have caused any major injuries based on the recall information shared, but they did result in minor property damage in three cases.
In total, it appears only 8,000 of these power banks were sold on Amazon during the time listed above. Additionally, the recall only pertains to the white, pink, and purple color options of the affected model. VEEKTOMX says that only models without a serial number in the bottom-right corner on the back of the power bank are affected. If you own one of the VT103 power banks that is black or blue or has the serial number on the back, you can continue to use it as normal, the company claims.
Additionally, the company's recall page says that it will offer free replacements for any customer who purchased one of the affected power banks.
How to safely recycle your recalled power bank
If you do find yourself dealing with one of the recalled power banks listed above, then you'll need to make sure you dispose of it properly, too. The company says you should stop using it immediately and store the power bank in a cool place, avoiding excessive heat. Additionally, you should contact your local Household Hazardous Waste department to find the nearest facility that accepts recalled power banks for disposal.
You should never simply throw the power bank in the trash, as it is a fire hazard that could lead to additional property damage and potential injuries if disposed of incorrectly. The exact rules for disposing of these materials and products may vary by location, so it is best to speak directly with your local community organizations to ensure you follow the correct safety procedures.
This is far from the first recall we've seen of power banks in the past couple of years. Anker recalled over 1 million power banks in 2025, and Belkin recalled some of its power banks the year before. As of the time of this article's publishing, VEEKTOMX hasn't shared any details about what caused the issue.