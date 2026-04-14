8,000 Portable Battery Packs Sold On Amazon Recalled Due To Fire Hazard

The best portable chargers let you keep your phone running long after its battery would normally run out. However, not all power bank stories end happily, and if you purchased a power bank from Amazon between January and September 2024, you'll want to make sure it wasn't just included in a major recall. The affected power bank, the VEEKTOMX VT103 Smart Portable Charger Mini Power Bank, has been recalled after three reports of fires, according to the recall information. These fires do not appear to have caused any major injuries based on the recall information shared, but they did result in minor property damage in three cases.

In total, it appears only 8,000 of these power banks were sold on Amazon during the time listed above. Additionally, the recall only pertains to the white, pink, and purple color options of the affected model. VEEKTOMX says that only models without a serial number in the bottom-right corner on the back of the power bank are affected. If you own one of the VT103 power banks that is black or blue or has the serial number on the back, you can continue to use it as normal, the company claims.

Additionally, the company's recall page says that it will offer free replacements for any customer who purchased one of the affected power banks.