This Tiny Gadget Is The Best Way To Use Bluetooth On A Flight

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If you usually take long flights, you're probably putting several of your favorite movies and TV shows on an iPad, taking your Nintendo Switch 2, and so on. But if there's one accessory to always take on a flight so you don't need to use the aircraft's free headphones, it's the Twelve South's AirFly Pro 2 wireless receiver. This product was released last year, six years after the original model was announced. It's one of the easiest ways to enjoy the in-flight entertainment system with ease, as it can make any product compatible with Bluetooth.

With the second-generation AirFly Pro, Twelve South says it upgraded the receiver with enhanced sound and smarter connectivity. It's not only useful for in-flight entertainment systems, but also for gym equipment, game consoles, cars, and even boats. More than that, this product offers fast-pairing technology, and you can connect up to two headphones at the same time, meaning you and your partner or friend can enjoy your favorite flick on a plane for the millionth time.