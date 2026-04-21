This Tiny Gadget Is The Best Way To Use Bluetooth On A Flight
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If you usually take long flights, you're probably putting several of your favorite movies and TV shows on an iPad, taking your Nintendo Switch 2, and so on. But if there's one accessory to always take on a flight so you don't need to use the aircraft's free headphones, it's the Twelve South's AirFly Pro 2 wireless receiver. This product was released last year, six years after the original model was announced. It's one of the easiest ways to enjoy the in-flight entertainment system with ease, as it can make any product compatible with Bluetooth.
With the second-generation AirFly Pro, Twelve South says it upgraded the receiver with enhanced sound and smarter connectivity. It's not only useful for in-flight entertainment systems, but also for gym equipment, game consoles, cars, and even boats. More than that, this product offers fast-pairing technology, and you can connect up to two headphones at the same time, meaning you and your partner or friend can enjoy your favorite flick on a plane for the millionth time.
Twelve South's AirFly Pro 2 brings several improvements over its predecessor
Twelve South's accessory uses the Qualcomm QCC3056 audio processor, which is responsible for the new capabilities of this device. It automatically optimizes sound quality and latency while users are consuming media, reduces background noise for improved voice clarity, can connect two Bluetooth devices at once, and offers up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge. The company also says the new accessory is easier to pair with Bluetooth devices than the previous generation, features physical volume controls for easier adjustments, a USB-C charging port, and aux-in mode to bring Bluetooth to different devices, like car stereos, gym equipment, and even legacy sound systems.
Available for $49.99 on Amazon (MSRP $59.99), Twelve South's AirFly Pro 2 accessory is one of the several innovative products the company sells, and can be a great companion for your flights or other everyday errands thanks to its sleek design and ease of use. The company also offers other innovative products, like a USB-C charger with Apple Find My support and a butterfly charger that can be a great idea to replace Apple's MagSafe Duo.