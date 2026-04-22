China's Greenhouse Tech Is Revolutionizing Farming - Here's How

According to NASA, greenhouses cover more than 5,000 square miles worldwide as of 2024. That's about a 43-fold increase over the 116 square miles of greenhouses that existed in 1987. Much of that boom occurred in China, which is now home to most of the world's greenhouses. But for China, sheer numbers aren't the sole point of interest. The country's greenhouse technologies, not to mention its burgeoning farming robots, are actively revolutionizing the farming industry.

In a 2025 article published in the Greenhouse Plant Production Journal, Mani Jabbari et al. explain that "cultivating fruit crops in greenhouses represents an important shift in contemporary horticulture." One way that China is driving this innovation is by leading the global indoor production of both peaches and nectarines using solar greenhouses. China is also leading this shift by positioning itself as one of the world's leading investors in vertical farms, which require advanced and costly temperature regulation systems.

Advanced protected cropping systems like high-tech glass greenhouses can overcome agricultural and climate-related limitations to achieve higher food production using fewer resources, which directly addresses socioeconomic concerns like poverty. According to Bin Guo et al. in a 2024 journal article published in Applied Sciences, "The protected cultivation of fruit trees has become one of the pillar industries for poverty alleviation and rural revitalization in many areas in China." Other nations are making similar moves; for instance, the U.S. more than doubled its own protected cultivation between 2009 and 2019.