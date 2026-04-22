Face ID Vs Fingerprint: Which Is Better For Your Phone Security?

Phone security has evolved well past requiring PIN numbers and passcodes to unlock them. These days, phones have biometrics, a form of identification that uses a person's unique traits to grant them access to the device. Two common forms of biometrics used in smartphones are Face ID (also known as facial recognition) and fingerprint scanning.

No two faces or fingerprints are exactly alike, making them highly secure ways of preventing unwanted access to your phone. When it comes to Face ID vs. fingerprint for phone security, it can be hard to pick between the two. Since both have unique strengths and weaknesses, the better choice depends on several factors.

But ultimately Face ID is more secure. However, it's best to ensure the phone uses 3D Face ID technology like you'll find on the value-packed Apple iPhone 17 or Huawei Mate 80 Pro. Android phones, like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, with all its cool features, use 2D facial recognition. This is less secure because it relies on flat image patterns instead of depth, which can be tricked by a photo. Still, fingerprints may be preferred if reliability and privacy are your biggest security concerns.