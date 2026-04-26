5 Pokémon With (Somewhat) Scientifically Plausible Moves And Abilities

Pokémon has been around in the U.S. since 1998. The franchise became popular, with content adapted into TV shows, movies, and games — it's even become a major selling point for buying or upgrading to a Nintendo Switch 2.

It turns out that Pokémon are interesting and resilient, fictional creatures. And many of them are based on real animals, inanimate objects, or mythical beings from popular folklore. But did you know that some of the abilities a Pokémon can learn or inherit are based in science? It isn't always a perfect comparison, since the fictional Pokémon have physiological characteristics that amalgamate or differ from those of animals, elements, or other living species, while others have fantasy traits that only make sense in their universe. But some fundamental concepts and inspirations are still there. You can see it with some Pokémon typing. Qwilfish, for example, are based on pufferfish, which, if indigested incorrectly, can kill you. In the world of Pokémon, Qwilifish have several poison moves that share a similar level of toxicity. And that's just one example among a number of Pokémon with science-based abilities. Here are a few more.